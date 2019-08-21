Teen honors father killed in Afghanistan with special graduation photos

A Nebraska teen who was just a kid when her father died as a result of an IED explosion in Afghanistan more than a decade ago found a way to honor him in her high school graduation pictures.

Aurora High School senior Julia Yllescas requested a photographer to create an “angel picture” of her and her father, Army Capt. Robert Yllescas.

The photos show Yllescas with a faint shadow version of her father. One shows them sitting down on a bench. In another, Yllescas holds a folded American flag while standing next to him in uniform.

“Why it has hit my heart so hard is that I almost felt when I saw those pictures that he truly was there,” the teen told KOLN-TV. “And to have a piece of him with me throughout my senior year. Because sometimes it feels like where are you, why did you have to go?” – READ MORE