Political stunt? Rashida Tlaib now fundraising over controversy surrounding canceled Israel trip

The fundraising email by Democracy for America, a far-left political action committee, asks supporters to “chip in whatever you can to stand with and Ilhan now as they continue to fight for justice for all,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The email comes days after Tlaib and Omar were barred from entering Israel due to their continued support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Tlaib characterized the decision as being “banned from traveling to Israel and Palestine.”

However, that is not completely true. Israeli law permits officials to restrict entry from those who support BDS. If the lawmakers cease supporting the boycott, Israel would permit them entry. – READ MORE