Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 35; 207 Million Eggs Recalled

Thirty-five People In Nine States Have Fallen Ill With Salmonella Poisoning Caused By Contaminated Eggs, Prompting Authorities To Recall More Than 207 Million Eggs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that of the 35 people who fell ill from the salmonella outbreak, 11 had to be hospitalized. The agency said there was no reported deaths in connection with the outbreak.

Officials initially announced the outbreak—which has been linked to the Hyde County, North Carolina, location of egg producer Rose Acre Farms—in April. – READ MORE

