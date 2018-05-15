Former San Francisco Mayor Calls for End of Dems’ Trump-Bashing: ‘Might Need 12-Step Program’

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown wrote an op-ed calling for his fellow Democrats to “stop bashing President Trump.”

Brown, a longtime fixture in California politics, said his party may risk having problems in the midterms if they don’t let up on the anti-Trump rhetoric.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle on the prospect of Democrats halting their repeated attacks on the president.

“It might even mean checking into a 12-step program,” he said.

Brown, 84, noted that his party is right to take issue with Trump’s “policies and personality” but that Democrats must understand that a “significant” amount of Americans are pleased with the New Yorker’s tenure.

“They are making money. They feel safe and they agree with the president’s protectionist trade policies… even his immigration stance,” said Brown, who served as a state assemblyman for three decades prior to his 1996-2004 tenure as mayor. – READ MORE

