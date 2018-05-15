Matt Schlapp: Kelly Sadler is ‘a little bit of a victim here’ on McCain comment

Conservative commentator and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp referred to Kelly Sadler as “a little bit of a victim” during an interview on CNN about the White House aide’s comments, first reported by The Hill, mocking Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) deteriorating health during a staff meeting.

“Kelly is my friend. I feel bad she is going through this. She immediately called to apologize. She’s also a little bit of a victim here,” Schlapp told CNN “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo.

“I don’t blame anybody like you for running with leaks out of the White House,” he continued in addressing Cuomo directly. “It’s your job. You are trying to get transparency to voters and Americans.”

“The problem is none of us were in that room. The people who leaked what she said are people who have an animus against her. They go public. They have to solve that problem,” said Schlapp, whose wife, Mercedes Schlapp, serves as White House director of strategic communications.

“It is a perfectly logical thing to say, hey, will there be a McCain replacement? Will there be a McCain? Will he not be able to come to Washington? She could have meant it matter of factually,” he said. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1