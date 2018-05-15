Salma Hayek Calls For Reparations For Actresses Who Have Been Underpaid

Actress Salma Hayek said that male actors should take a pay cut to serve as reparations for the unfair treatment and payment of women in Hollywood.

Hayek has been very vocal about the #MeToo movement and the fight for gender equality.

She spoke Sunday at a conference at the Cannes Film Festival in support of the fight for gender equality, Reuters reports.

“The actors have to say: ‘OK, time’s up. I had a good run but now it’s also time to be generous with the actresses in the films. We all have to be part of the adjustment. That’s one idea. I’m going to be hated for it. I hope I can get a job after this!”” – READ MORE

