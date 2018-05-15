Avenatti Docs Leak: Got $8 Million Out of Thin Air When Stormy Arrived

For his part, Avenatti has said that his legal fees are either being paid by Daniels or crowdfunding from CrowdJustice, an online platform where you can give small donations to certain legal causes.

“Once again (for at least the 20th time) — ALL fees and expenses of this case have either been funded by our client, Ms. Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels), or by donations from our crowdjustice.com page. Please read that if you are unclear. Read it again if need be. Keep reading it until you get it.”

Barnes looked up some tax information on Avenatti’s law firm and found he hadn’t paid any taxes for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, even though filings in a bankruptcy court said that during that period the firm earned a whopping $30 million.

In December 2014, #Avenatti decided to quit paying most taxes. He failed to even file his law firm's income tax returns for 2014, 2015, and 2016, though a lawyer's detailed filings in his bankruptcy court report his firm made over $30M in income in that time. IRS records confirm. pic.twitter.com/ytNXBaSKZ5 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 13, 2018

In January 2018, #Avenatti got an unidentified source of income that allowed him to pay $4.85M to his law firm employees he defrauded, close to $2M in back taxes for payroll taxes on his law firm, and near another $1M to other creditors. Same time as: new client #StormyDaniels. https://t.co/svr125THxe — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 13, 2018

Avenatti only declared $412,000 in assets to his name in December of 2017. He also declared more than $19.4 million in liabilities.

But in court documents filed less than a month later, Avenatti discloses that came into $4.85 million to settle a fraud lawsuit brought by members of law firm that he allegedly defrauded, nearly $2 million in back payroll taxes on his law firm and close to $1 million for his other creditors.

That adds up to nearly $8 million that he apparently didn’t have in December. So, either he lied to the court when listing his assets, he managed to scrounge up that money in the cushions of his sofa, or he’s being paid $8 million for work. – READ MORE

