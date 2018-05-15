Ivanka Celebrates Opening Of US Embassy In Jerusalem With Classic Vanilla Suit (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump went for a classic look in a vanilla colored suit to celebrate the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

Today we dedicated the new #USEmbassyJerusalem, a longtime promise to the American & Israeli people. As Jared shared today “While many Presidents before him have backed down from their pledge… this President delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it.” pic.twitter.com/4iNdozAiRF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 14, 2018

The first daughter paired the long sleeve jacket with a cream colored sheer flowing skirt that went down to her knees as she participated in the unveiling of the plaque at the embassy along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. – READ MORE

