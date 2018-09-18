Salesforce.com CEO and Major Clinton Donor Marc Benioff Purchases Time Magazine

Salesforce.com Ceo Marc Benioff, A Notable Promoter Of Big Tech And Financial Backer Of Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton, Has Purchased Time Magazine For $190 Million.

Benioff made the purchase with his wife Lynne, and according to the Wall Street Journal, they’re “buying Time as individuals,” and not as Salesforce.com.

“We’re investing in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That’s what we’re looking for when we invest as a family,” the Salesforce.com CEO declared, while Mrs. Benioff added, “The power of Time is its unique storytelling of the people and issues that affect us all and connect us all.”

The power of Time has always been in its unique storytelling of the people & issues that affect us all & connect us all. A treasure trove of our history & culture. We have deep respect for their organization & honored to be stewards of this iconic brand. https://t.co/TsbcXhO1OU — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 16, 2018

Benioff was a prominent supporter and financial backer of failed 2016 Democratic presidential election candidate Hillary Clinton, and he was even rumored to be a potential running mate for Clinton in 2016. – READ MORE

Time Magazine Has Published A Massive Feature On Nancy Pelosi (D-ca), The Congresswoman Who Hopes To Be Restored As Speaker Of The House Of Representatives If The Democrat Party Takes Back The House In November.

The article, almost 6,000 words and complete with a glossy video, covers much of Pelosi’s private and professional life, starting as the young daughter of Baltimore’s mayor to a mother of five to the first woman elected speaker of the House.

The article also tackles the ongoing efforts by some in her own Party and others — including the New York Times — who believe a new Democrat-led House should also have new leadership.

Time considers it ironic that Pelosi faces criticism at a time when so many women are getting involved in politics because they oppose President Donald Trump.

“If Democrats regain congressional power in November, as most experts expect, it will be by riding a tidal wave of female rage,” the Time article said.

In fact, the article summed up what it took thousands of words to surmise: “Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Care What You Think of Her. And She Isn’t Going Anywhere.” – READ MORE