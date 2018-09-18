#MeToo Sisterhood OVER: Asia Argento Threatens Rose McGowan With Legal Action In Explosive Tweet

It’s safe to say that the waning #MeToo-sparked sisterhood between actresses Asia Argento and Rose McGowan is officially over.

On Monday, Argento threatened McGowan with legal action if she does not retract claims she made regarding the bombshell report that Argento, then 37, allegedly had sex with actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17 years old and subsequently paid him off to keep quiet.

“Dear @RoseMcGowan,” the Italian actress posted to Twitter. “It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action.”

Argento and McGowan sparked a fierce friendship after they both came forward to claim they were sexually victimized by Democrat mega-donor and producer Harvey Weinstein. Both Argento and McGowan have been vocal supporters and figureheads of the #MeToo movement in the days since. – READ MORE

Actress Asia Argento, one of the first prominent women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, agreed to pay $380,000 to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 years old, The New York Times reportedSunday night.

The actor claimed that the assault took place in a California hotel room in 2013, according to the report. The age of consent in California is 18.

Neither Argento’s representatives nor the actor’s attorney immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The newspaper obtained documents sent between lawyers for Argento and the accuser that laid out a payment schedule. The paper also obtained a photograph dated May 9, 2013 that showed the two lying in a bed together.

On that date, according to a notice of intent to sue document sent to Argento’s then-lawyer in November, Argento met the actor at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif. After giving him alcohol, Argento kissed him and performed oral sex on him before the two had sexual intercourse, the report said.

The notice of intent asked for $3.5 million in damages. The Times reported that the final agreement was reached in April of this year. – READ MORE