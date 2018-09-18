Jordan says FBI used ‘crushing power of the state’ to probe Trump campaign based on dossier

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) said in an interview that aired Monday on “Rising” that the FBI used the “crushing power of the state” to investigate the Trump campaign over the dossier compiled by opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

“The more you dig in here, you see that it looks like the crushing power of the state was used initially to take this dossier, dress it all up, take it to the secret court to get a warrant to spy on the other party’s campaign,” Jordan told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton.

“The idea that the state, the FBI, would use that to start this whole investigation is as wrong as it gets,” he added.

“And then we learn when they did this whole investigation, they never found any evidence of any type of coordination. That’s what it appears and again, it just underscores how wrong this was,” he said. – READ MORE

President Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of several key documents related to the FBI investigation of Russian actions during the 2016 presidential election, including 21 pages of an application for a renewed surveillance warrant against former campaign aide Carter Page, and text messages from disgraced FBI figures Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had ordered the documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Justice Department “[a]t the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency.”

The documents to be declassified also include all FBI reports on interviews with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all other applications to surveil Carter Page.

Trump also ordered the Justice Department to release text messages from a number of the key players in the Russia investigation “without redaction” — including Ohr, Strzok, Lisa Page, former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The 21 pages only make up a small part of the 412 pages of FISA applications and warrants related to Page released by the FBI earlier this year in heavily redacted format. The June 2017 application was the last of four filed by the Justice Department in support of FISA court orders allowing the monitoring of Page for nearly a year. – READ MORE