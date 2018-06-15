SAD! John Podesta’s STILL assigning blame for Hillary’s loss

Hillary Clinton continues to assign blame to everybody except herself for her loss to Donald Trump in 2016, and she’s not alone. Former Clinton 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta is still spinning the loss:

NEW: Podesta: There is "good evidence" that Comey cost Clinton the election https://t.co/NcQBDNFM3f pic.twitter.com/cZbrx6sVpb — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2018

The blame game continues, well over a year and a half after the election. – READ MORE

