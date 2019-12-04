U.N. Chief Warns At Global Warming Summit: ‘Stop Digging And Drilling’

On Sunday as a two-week global climate summit in Madrid began, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pontificated that the world must stop a “war against nature” and intensify its efforts to fight climate change. Guterres uttered, “Our war against nature must stop, and we know that it is possible,” adding, “We simply have to stop digging and drilling and take advantage of the vast possibilities offered by renewable energy and nature-based solutions,” according to Reuters. The Daily Mail added that Guterres hyperventilated, “The point of no return is no longer over the horizon. It is in sight and hurtling toward us.”

Guterres argued that a number of nations have not met the specifications outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. He insisted that the promises made by 70 countries to reach “carbon neutrality” or “climate neutrality” by 2050 were insufficient, stating, “We also see clearly that the world’s largest emitters are not pulling their weight, and without them, our goal is unreachable.”

Guterres asserted, “I don’t even want to entertain the possibility that we do not agree on article 6. We are here to approve guidelines to implement article 6, not to find excuses not to do it.” – READ MORE