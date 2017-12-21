True Pundit

SAD! Eminem Has ‘Lines Ready’ In Case Trump Ever Bothers To Respond To His Insults

It might be time for an intervention. Unfortunately, it appears that middle-aged rapper Eminem has a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In the middle of launching what is supposed to be his big comeback album, Marshall Mathers just can’t stop talking about Trump, specifically how Trump won’t talk about him. The result is the fierce critic of Trump looking a whole lot more like a teen rebelling against his negligent father than a “fearless” 45-year-old celebrity speaking truth to power.

In an interview with Vulture published this week, Eminem added another detail that he probably should’ve kept to himself. The rapper has actually prepared a few “lines” in case the president should ever care enough about his opinion of him to respond to his insults.

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” Eminem told Vulture. “I get almost flustered thinking about him — that’s how angry he makes me.” – READ MORE

