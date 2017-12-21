Chuck Schumer Attacked AT&T Hours Before They Announce Bonuses, Domestic Investment

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attacked AT&T just hours before the telecommunications giant announced that they will distribute bonuses to over 200,000 employees and billions of dollars of domestic capital investment after Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Schumer, at a press conference on Wednesday, argued that the Republican tax reform bill will only increase corporations’ profits while doing nothing to benefit the average American worker.

“I love the example of AT&T,” Schumer contended. “Over the last ten years, AT&T has paid an average tax rate of eight percent a year. They have 80,000 fewer employees today than they had then.”

After the congressional Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, AT&T announcedthat they plan to invest an additional $1 billion in the U.S. in 2018 and pay a special bonus of $1,000 to more than 200,000 U.S. employees once the Republican tax reform bill is signed into law. – READ MORE

