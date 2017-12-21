Minnie Driver: Matt Damon’s Views On Sexual Abuse Are ‘Part Of The Problem’

Minnie Driver isn’t pulling any punches on “Good Will Hunting” co-star Matt Damon, whose comments on sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement Driver condemned on Sunday as perpetuating the sexual abuse problem in the industry.

“God God, seriously?” tweeted Driver in response to Damon’s much-critiqued interview with ABC News’ Peter Travers, in which Damon tried to distinguish between different degrees of offense on the sexual misconduct “spectrum,” from the truly reprehensible actions of serial predators to those he could “work with.”

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” said Damon. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right? … [W]e live in this culture of outrage and injury, and, you know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.’ You know what I mean?”

Those who hold such a view, said Driver, are “systemically part of the problem.”

“Gosh it’s so interesting (profoundly unsurprising) how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem,” she said. – READ MORE

