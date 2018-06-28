Ryan’s Business-First Amnesty Crushed, Gets Only 121 Votes

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill got only 121 GOP votes in the House, marking a huge defeat despite his earlier effort to gain votes from business-first legislators by offering to add two huge visa-worker programs.

The 121-to-301 defeat showed the populist shift in the GOP’s caucus towards the lower-immigration/higher wages policies pushed by President Donald Trump, and away from Ryan’s brand of donor-backed, business-first, wage-lowering immigration policies.

Ryan’s bill got fewer votes than the tougher bill drafted by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, which did not include a full amnesty but only allowed work-permits to roughly 700,000 migrants. On June 21, 193 legislators backed Ryan’s bill, just 27 votes short of a majority. – READ MORE

