Chelsea Manning loses longshot bid in Maryland Democratic Senate primary

Convicted leaker Chelsea Manning was soundly defeated Tuesday in her run against longtime Sen. Ben Cardin in the Maryland Democratic primary, ending a longshot bid that attracted widespread media attention when it began in January.

Cardin, 74, triumphed over Manning and six other Democrats, although none was as high-profile as Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst whom President Trump has described as an “ungrateful traitor.”

A two-term incumbent and ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Cardin is expected to prevail in the solidly blue state in November. His Republican opponent is yet to be determined.

For Manning, who was arrested in 2010 and convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of sensitive documents to WikiLeaks, a run for the Senate would have been all but unthinkable years ago.

But Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, served only seven years of a 35-year sentence, after former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence just before he left office. – READ MORE

