WATCH: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Slams Maxine Waters For Telling Progressives To Harass Members Of The Trump Admin

On Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) castigated Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for calling on progressives to essentially harass members of the Trump administration:

Here in the Senate, we disagree with one another frequently, and often fervently. I certainly do. Many of us disagree with the policies of the current administration. In a country as large and diverse as ours, politics has always been a noisy, raucous affair – probably even more so today, and that’s okay. But we all have to remember to treat our fellow Americans, all of our fellow Americans, with the kind of civility and respect we expect will be afforded to us.

I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don’t agree with you. If you disagree with someone or something, stand up, make your voice heard, explain why you think they’re wrong, and why you’re right; make the argument; protest peacefully. If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American. – READ MORE

