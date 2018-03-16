Even Ex-Clinton Campaign Manager Says Hillary’s Latest Remarks Are Bad: ‘I Can’t Sugarcoat It’ (VIDEO)

The recent remarks that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made in India have even former staffers saying they weren’t good for her to say.

Speaking with HLN’s S.E. Cupp, Patti Solis Doyle, the former presidential campaign manager for Clinton in 2008, said she was unable to “sugarcoat” Clinton’s comments.

“Look, this was bad. I can’t sugarcoat it,” Doyle said. “She was wrong, and clearly, it’s not helpful to Democrats going into the midterms and certainly not going into 2020. She’s put herself in a position where Democrats are going to have to distance themselves from these remarks and distance themselves from her, particularly those Democrats that are running in the states that Donald Trump won.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1