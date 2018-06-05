SHOCK: New Poll Finds Americans Don’t Really Care About the Russian Investigation

A new CBS News/YouGov battleground tracker poll found that Americans aren’t all that concerned with what Congressional candidates running in the 2018 midterm election have to say about the ongoing Russian investigation.

When asked what they want to hear candidates talk about on the campaign trail, 52 percent of voters said they didn’t want to hear much about the Russia investigation, compared to 23 percent who want to hear “a lot” about the issue.

“Four in 10 Democrats want to hear a lot from candidates about the Russia investigation, ranking it lower in priority than these other issues. Only 9 percent of Republicans want candidates to talk a lot about that issue.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1