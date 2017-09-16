Russian Subs Launch 7 Cruise Missiles at Islamic State in Syria

Russia launched seven cruise missiles from two submarines in the Mediterranean Sea against Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) targets in Syria, according to the Kremlin’s Defense Ministry.

“The targets were command posts, communication centers, as well as militants’ weapons and ammunition stockpiles in areas of south-east Deir Ezzor under the control of Islamic State,” declared the Russian ministry, reports Reuters.

Citing the head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of ground sources to monitor the war in Syria, the Independent reports that “buses and vehicles carrying about 400 militants and civilians crossed into Deir Ezzor province on Wednesday.”

Since breaking a three-year ISIS siege on the Deir Ezzor provincial capital last week, Russian and Iranian-backed Syrian regime have been combating the jihadist group.- READ MORE