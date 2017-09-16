True Pundit

GOP Senators Urge Trump to Expel Cuban Diplomats From U.S., Threaten to Shutter Embassy

Five prominent GOP senators are calling on the Trump administration to expel Cuban diplomats from Washington immediately and even close the U.S. embassy in Havana if the Cuban government is not more forthcoming about mysterious “acoustic” attacks that have seriously harmed U.S. diplomats.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Richard Burr of North Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, and James Lankford of Oklahoma in a letter sent Friday urged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to take action regarding the harassment and acoustic attacks on American diplomats in Cuba.

The senators want Tillerson to immediately declare all accredited Cuban diplomats in the United States as persona non grata, and if Cuba does not take tangible action to remove these threats to the diplomats and their families, to take the decisive step of shuttering the U.S. embassy in Havana. They also said Tillerson needs to remind the Cuban government of its obligation to protect U.S. diplomats under international treaties. – READ MORE