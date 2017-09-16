Hungary Asks Citizens For Advice On How To Take Down George Soros

FOLLOW US!



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government are once again going after billionaire investor George Soros with a nationwide campaign.

The government is set to launch a “national consultation” to get eligible voters’ opinions on a number of issues, including the European Union’s mandatory migrant quotas. Lajos Kosa, the vice chairman of Orban’s Fidesz party, said Thursday that the consultation will focus on what the government claims is a plan by Soros, who was born in Hungary, to push for mass immigration to Europe.

“The European Commission stops just short of saying that they carry out the Soros plan … but all their steps and ideas with regard to migration point in this direction,” Kosa said, according to Reuters.

The frosty relationship between Orban and Soros reached an all-time low after Hungary passed education reforms in March that could threaten the future of the Soros-funded Central European University in Budapest. Soros lashed out at Orban, describing his “mafia state” as “one which maintains a facade of democracy.” – READ MORE