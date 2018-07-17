Russian National Arrested by Deep State DOJ — “Conspiracy to Act as Russian Agent”

On Monday, the DOJ announced the arrest of Russian National Mariia Butina, age 29, for “infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation.”

Mariia Butina was arrested on Sunday.

Market Watch reported: The Justice Department charged a Russian national with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation within the United States without prior notification. Mariia Butina, 29, who lives in Washington, D.C., was arrested on Sunday and charged with developing relationships with U.S.

persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation. Butina ran a Russian pro-gun group that was investigated over whether it helped funnel money to President Donald Trump via the National Rifle Association, according to a McClatchy report.

On July 2nd, it was reported dirty cop Robert Mueller likely acquired the NRA's tax filings as his never ending witch hunt continues to expand.

President Donald Trump responded Saturday to a series of indictments made against Russian hackers as part of Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation by laying the blame squarely at the feet of former President Barack Obama.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issued a dozen indictments Friday against “Russian intelligence officers” connected to a cyber warfare operation that hacked a DNC server in 2016, and breached several state election systems, exposing the information of around 50,000 voters.

It’s not clear whether the Department of Justice will be able to bring the 12 individuals, who called themselves “Guccifer 2.0,” to justice in the United States.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

What is clear, Trump said Saturday, is that Barack Obama's administration was remiss in handling the hacking threat from Russia, giving the Russians license to meddle in American elections.

