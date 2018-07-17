Attorney Gregg Jarrett CRUSHES Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan For Claiming Trump’s Press Conference “Nothing Short of Treasonous”

True Pundit

Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll, John Brennan went way off the rails Monday, calling Trump’s presser with Putin an impeachable offense.

Brennan claimed Trump’s presser with Putin exceeded the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors” then said it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Fox News legal analyst, attorney Gregg Jarrett CRUSHED John Brennan shortly after he attacked President Trump’s presser as “nothing short of treasonous.”

Jarrett tweeted: Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson’s excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17,- READ MORE

Former CIA director John Brennan has over 24,000 retweets and over 70,000 likes on this Abraham Lincoln quote he tied to the House hearing for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok this week:

But Lincoln did say something similar in what’s known as the Lyceum Address from 1838:

I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.READ MORE

