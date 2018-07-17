Body Language Expert on Crazy Peter Strzok During Hearing – His Constant Snarl Shows Disdain for Republicans (VIDEO)

The body language expert at Body Language Ghost provides another solid review of the body language that disgraced and criminal FBI Agent Peter Strzok exhibited last week at the House Hearing regarding his actions in the Hillary email scandal, the Trump-Russia investigation and the Mueller investigation.

According to the body language expert, Strzok’s actions show a belief system that he knows best, like a king over his subjects, and therefore he lacks guilt for any of the criminal actions he took over the past few years.

FBI Investigator Peter Strzok showed his true colors through his body language – READ MORE

President Trump on Sunday called FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week over the investigation of Russian interference in the election a “disgrace to our country.”

“I thought it was an absolute disgrace,” Trump said during an interview on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “Where he wants to do things against me before I was even, I guess before I was even the candidate. It was a disgrace. And then he lied about it.”

Trump added that he believes Strzok’s role in the investigation hurt the United States relationship with Russia.

“I think it hurts our relationship with Russia,” he said. “I actually think it hurts our relationship with a lot of countries.”

The explosive and combative 10-hour testimony by Strzok was the first time he’s spoken publically since being removed last year from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team because of texts he traded with an FBI lawyer in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

