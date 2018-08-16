Russia Furious as US Rolls Out New Troop Placement – ‘Clearly Unfriendly’

An additional 400 U.S. Marines are being placed in Norway near the Russian border, more than doubling the 330 Marines currently stationed in the country.

U.S. Forces have been training in Norway since January 2017, marking the first time foreign troops have been stationed there since World War II.

The Kremlin responded angrily to the news, threatening consequences for the decision.

“This makes Norway less predictable and could cause growing tensions, triggering an arms race and destabilizing the situation in northern Europe,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"We see it as clearly unfriendly, and it will not remain free of consequence."

The Russian Embassy in the United States appeared to troll President Trump’s campaign for unveiling logos for the new “Space Force” with logos of their own.

“Good morning, Space Forces!” the Embassy tweeted Friday morning, including a graphic of a rocket and the Russian flag.

The image modifies the existing flag for the Russian Space Forces into a Trump-style logo.

The tweet also links to the Russian Ministry of Defense's own Space Forces website.