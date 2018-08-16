Hillary Clinton Tells 11-Year-Old Who Kneeled for Pledge To ‘Keep Up the Good Work’

After an 11-year-old Maryland girl knelt during her school’s Pledge of Allegiance, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to congratulate her on taking a stand against injustice.

According to The Washington Post, sixth grader Mariana Taylor decided to stay seated during the pledge in May to “show people that what’s going on is not okay.”

“It is in my rights that I am allowed to kneel, and from Tinker v. Des Moines one of the cases where children took a stand in public school… students are allowed to take stands as long as it is not disruptive,” she said.

“It takes courage to exercise your right to protest injustice, especially when you’re 11! Keep up the good work Mariana,” Clinton wrote.

As Fox News reported, Clinton’s endorsement of Mariana’s kneeling for the Pledge of Allegiance yet again puts her at odds with President Donald Trump, who has on numerous occasions voiced his opposition to NFL players kneeling during the anthem. – READ MORE

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar likened the national anthem to songs that were sung by slaves while they were forced to do manual labor.

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, in a Tuesday column for The Hollywood Reporter, recanted what Frederick Douglass said in “My Bondage and My Freedom.”

“Slaves are generally expected to sing as well as to work.” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, adding slaves had to sing their “oppressor’s feel-good songs” as well.

He wrote that the “Star-Spangled Banner” is the song that President Trump – the oppressor – is demanding to be sung.

“Currently, the song being demanded is the national anthem during football games. But during a warm-up game on Aug. 10, despite President Trump’s previous condemnation, several Eagles players kneeled during the anthem or raised their fists — their way of singing their own song,” he wrote.

“For them, lyrics like ‘land of the free’ don’t accurately represent the daily reality for people of color. They love their country but want that country to recognize the suffering that occurs when it isn’t living up to its constitutional promises.” – READ MORE