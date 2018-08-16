Ex-Hillary Advisor Lashes Out at Trump For Revoking Brennan’s Security Clearance “Vindictive Little B*tch”

On Wednesday, Sarah Sanders announced President Trump revoked ex-CIA Chief John Brennan’s security clearance during a press briefing.

Philippe Reines, a nasty, foul-mouthed former advisor to Hillary Clinton lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday afternoon for revoking Brennan’s security clearance.

trump just revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. What a vindictive little bitch. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) August 15, 2018

You may remember Philippe Reines for previously attacking White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with the most profane, sexist language following the controversial personal attacks on Sanders at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Reines also attacked First Lady Melania Trump and the Trump family as being a “diseased clan” and having “rotten souls”. – READ MORE

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday blasted President Trump’s decision to revoke his security clearance as an “abuse of power” intended to punish him for his vocal criticism of the president.

“I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action, as he’s done with others, to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration,” Brennan said during an interview on MSNBC.

Brennan said Trump’s decision will not stop him from speaking out.

“If Mr. Trump believes this going to lead me to just go away and be quiet, he is very badly mistaken,” said Brennan, who led the nation’s top spy agency under former President Obama.

This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018

He first responded on Twitter, rebutting Sanders’s claim by describing Trump’s decision as a “politically motivated” effort by the president to crack down on his detractors and insisting he would “not relent” in his criticism of the president. – READ MORE