Rush Limbaugh Warns America ‘Headed To Great Depression’ With ‘Democrats Fully On Board’

On Thursday, conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh warned his listeners that the country is headed for another Great Depression if the economy contracts any more due to the COVID-19 crisis shutdowns.

“All we need is a 30 to 40% contraction in this economy,” Limbaugh said. “We’ll hit Great Recession territory first and then depression, if this doesn’t stop… and the idea that there are people advocating for this!”

Rush said this trend toward depression could be reversed, but that “there are forces arrayed against doing that.”

“We know who they are,” Limbaugh said. “We know exactly. We know they’re all Democrats. We know they are some in the health and medical community. The Drive-By Media, the media, and the Democrats are fully on board with the Democrat agenda here … They are hoping that coronavirus accomplishes what Robert Mueller and impeachment, Adam Schiff failed to do.” – READ MORE

