China Blamed Wet Market To ‘Deflect Blame’ From Lab, DESTROYED Evidence

Fox News reported late on Wednesday that U.S. officials say that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, and that Chinese communist officials blamed a wet market in Wuhan to deflect blame from the lab and destroyed evidence from the lab.

“COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News,” Fox News reported. “The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that ‘patient zero’ worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan.”

“Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy,” Fox News continued. “China ‘100 percent’ suppressed data and changed data, the sources tell Fox News. Samples were destroyed, contaminated areas scrubbed, some early reports erased, and academic articles stifled.”

A U.S. official told Fox News that this was potentially the “costliest government coverup of all time.” – READ MORE

