Rudy Giuliani Trashes ‘Disgraceful Liar’ James Comey: He’s a ‘Very Perverted Man’ (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani — the former New York City Mayor who recently joined President Donald Trump’s legal team — absolutely unloaded on former FBI director James Comey.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, Giuliani blasted Comey for — according to the New York City Mayor’s account — lying about whether Trump was a target in the Russia probe.

“Sorry, Jim, you’re a liar,” Giuliani said. “A disgraceful liar. Every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you. It would’ve been good if god would’ve kept you out of being head of the FBI.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1