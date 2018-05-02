True Pundit

Rudy Giuliani Slams Mueller Probe on Hannity: ‘Totally Garbage Investigation’ (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani has some strong words about the integrity of the Russia investigation.

Giuliani, who has recently been hired as the chief lawyer for President Donald Trump in the Russia probe, told Sean Hannity that the investigation is “tainted” and “garbage.”

“You can’t possibly not feel as a citizen of the world that [Trump’s] negotiations with North Korea are much more significant than this totally garbage investigation,” Giuliani said. – READ MORE

