Rudy Giuliani Predicts Overthrow of Iran Regime

Tough U.s. Sanctions On Iran Are Driving Economic Pain That Could Lead To A “successful Revolution,” Rudy Giuliani Told An Expat Group In New York On Saturday.

“I don’t know when we’re going to overthrow them,” President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer said, before adding, “It could be in a few days, months, a couple of years. But it’s going to happen.”

The former Mayor of New York made his comments to attendees at the Iran Uprising Summit held by the Organisation of Iranian-American communities, which opposes the current Tehran regime.

They have gathered after Mr. Trump signed an executive order in August reimposing a series of economic sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under Barack Obama.

The president said the old Iran nuclear deal gave Iran the economic resources necessary to both continue funding terrorism around the world and searching for a path for a nuclear weapon. – READ MORE

Gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, killing at least 24 people – including eight members of the Revolutionary Guard – and wounding 53, state media said.

Those wounded in the attack included a woman and a child, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. The agency did not elaborate.

Earlier reports described the assailants as “Takfiri gunmen,” a term previously used to describe ISIS.

“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives,” Javad Zarif, foreign minister of Iran, tweeted on Saturday. – READ MORE