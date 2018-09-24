Dem senator: Kavanaugh’s credibility is ‘already very questionable’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Sunday called Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s trustworthiness into question, saying that his career as a judge undercuts the credibility of his denial of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

“I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases. His credibility is already very questionable in my mind and in the minds of a lot of my fellow Judiciary Committee members,” Hirono said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?” Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/E2UoZMzNhN pic.twitter.com/3mDb8ysskj — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2018

Kavanaugh has been accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual misconduct while the two were in high school. Ford has said that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and covered her mouth when she protested.

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s "free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she's already getting for even coming forward with this."