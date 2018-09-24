WATCH: Jake Tapper corners top anti-Kavanaugh Democrat on abuse hypocrisy. Here’s her response.

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday that she doesn’t believe Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is innocent of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, which she characterized as “attempted rape,” because she disagrees with some of his judicial rulings.

During “State of the Union,” Tapper asked Hirono if Kavanaugh deserves the same presumption of innocence on which the American criminal justice system is built. – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE