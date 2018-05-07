Rudy Giuliani on Possibility John Kerry Is ‘Violating’ the Logan Act: ‘Nobody Seems to Care’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, pointed out that no one seems to care that former Secretary of State John Kerry was in potential violation of the Logan Act for lobbying to save the Iran nuclear deal abroad. – READ MORE

