House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes: ‘We Have to Move Quickly’ to Hold AG Jeff Sessions in Contempt of Congress (VIDEO)

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would move “this week” to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress. – READ MORE

Sunday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would move "this week" to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress. Nunes said the Justice Department is refusing to comply with a subpoena for information on the FISA process.

