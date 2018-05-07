Politics TV
House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes: ‘We Have to Move Quickly’ to Hold AG Jeff Sessions in Contempt of Congress (VIDEO)
.@DevinNunes: We have to move quickly to hold AG Jeff Sessions in contempt, and that’s what I’m going to press for this week pic.twitter.com/QsPdcrVSwq
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 6, 2018
Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would move “this week” to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes: 'We Have to Move Quickly' to Hold AG Jeff Sessions in Contempt of Congress | Breitbart
Sunday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would move "this week" to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress. Nunes said the Justice Department is refusing to comply with a subpoena for information on the FISA process. He - Nunes | Breitbart TV
Breitbart