Ambulance Chasing Avenatti thinks more hush payments will be revealed

Avenatti thinks more hush payments will be revealed

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Sunday that he believes evidence will be revealed proving Michael Cohen paid other women to cover up alleged affairs with President Trump.

“Women have come forward and contacted our office, George, as I’ve stated in the past. And we haven’t completed vetting those stories but I think at the end of the day, there’s going to be evidence of such payments,” Avenatti told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of a nondisclosure agreement that covered Daniels’s alleged affair with Trump.

The president previously denied knowing about the payment, but Rudy Giuliani revealed last week that Trump reimbursed Cohen. Giuliani, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, told Fox News that Trump was generally aware of the arrangement, and that Cohen would “take care of things like this.” – READ MORE

