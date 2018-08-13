    True Pundit

    Politics

    Rudy Giuliani: Mainstream Media Is Hysterical – “Remind Me of Peter Strzok. They’re Probably texting the Same Things”

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Howard Kurtz Sunday morning on Media Buzz.

    Howard Kurtz asked Rudy how he would describe the over all media coverage on the Mueller case so far.

    Here was Rudy’s response.

    Rudy Giuliani: Hysterical. At times taking things that are totally unimportant or relatively unimportant and driving it into all kinds of exaggerations… They have bias against him. They didn’t want him elected. They are trying to delegitimicize him. Many remind me of Peter Strzok of the FBI. They were probably texting the same things… Having the same sentiments that he has.READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Rudy Giuliani: Mainstream Media Is Hysterical - "Remind Me of Peter Strzok. They're Probably texting the Same Things" (VIDEO)
    Rudy Giuliani: Mainstream Media Is Hysterical - "Remind Me of Peter Strzok. They're Probably texting the Same Things" (VIDEO)

    Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Howard Kurtz Sunday morning on Media Buzz. Howard Kurtz asked Rudy how he would describe the over all media coverage on the Mueller case so far. Here was Rudy’s response. Rudy Giuliani: Hysterical. At times taking things that are totally unimportant or relatively unimportant and driving it into all kinds…

    The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: