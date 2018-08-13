Devin Nunes: Dossier Was Created by Russian Propaganda Arm for Democrats to Spy on Trump (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes went on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Devin Nunes: The fact that the media is ignoring this is even more of a reason that we are going to have to have more information than usual declassified. We are going to have an unprecedented amount of information declassified because the media is just not covering this topic. I’ll close it with this. Don’t forget that Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr, who also has to be interviewed soon, she also was working with Fusion GPS who was working for the Clinton campaign. So here you have information flowing from the Clinton campaign, from the Russians likely I believe was handed directly from Russian propaganda arms to the Clinton Campaign sent to the top levels of the FBI and Department of Justice to open up a counter intelligence investigation into the Trumpn campaign.– READ MORE

