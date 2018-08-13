Tensions Flare in U.S.-Canada Border Dispute Over Island

Surprisingly, however, tensions are also flaring along the U.S.-Canada border, but the issue doesn’t involve illegal immigration.

A small, nearly uninhabited island off the coast of Maine has become the site of a minor standoff between the two countries, and it appears to be escalating.

“Machias Seal Island is a 20-acre, treeless island teeming with puffins, razorbills, terns, eiders and other seabirds, making it a prime destination for birdwatchers,” reported The Washington Post.

Here’s the big problem: “Canada and the United States both claim sovereignty over the island,” the newspaper continued.

Why do two major nations care about an almost desolate island? The answer is fishing grounds. Valuable lobsters are found in a nearly 300-square-mile area near the island called “the Gray Zone,” and commercial fishermen are now finding themselves at the center of the dispute.

“In late June and early July, Canadian fishermen said, U.S. Border Patrol agents in speedboats intercepted Canadian lobster boats in the Gray Zone,” explained the Post.

“We’ve never seen U.S. Border Patrol in the Gray Zone before,” Canadian lobsterman Laurence Cook told the paper. “I have no idea where they came from.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1