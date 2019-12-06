Rudy Drops Ukraine Grenade on Biden & Obama With Mysterious Tweet About Billions of Missing U.S. Cash

KABOOM.

Rudy Giuliani just dropped a bank safe on the heads of Joe Biden and Barack Obama — a bank safe that might be missing billions in U.S. funds.

This is getting interesting.

And ugly. Fast.

And what a surprise, MORE missing money linked to Biden and his former boss.

And talk of another Obama-linked cover up.

The Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged misuse of $5.3B in U.S. funds during the Obama administration while Biden was “Point Man.” Obama embassy urged Ukrainian police NOT to investigate! Stay tuned to find out why. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019