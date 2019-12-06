Rudy Drops Ukraine Grenade on Biden & Obama With Mysterious Tweet About Billions of Missing U.S. Cash

KABOOM.
Rudy Giuliani just dropped a bank safe on the heads of Joe Biden and Barack Obama — a bank safe that might be missing billions in U.S. funds.
This is getting interesting.
And ugly. Fast.
And what a surprise, MORE missing money linked to Biden and his former boss.
And talk of another Obama-linked cover up.
The Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged misuse of $5.3B in U.S. funds during the Obama administration while Biden was “Point Man.”
Obama embassy urged Ukrainian police NOT to investigate!
Stay tuned to find out why.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019