Democrat State Rep Charged With Stealing $500K From Non-Profit For Mentally Ill, Pennsylvania Attorney General Alleges

Democrat Pennsylvania State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, the first Islamic woman elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was charged by prosecutors this week for allegedly stealing over $500,000 from a non-profit for the mentally ill, perjury, and tampering with public records.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, announced the charges on Wednesday which came at the conclusion of an investigation into her operation of a non-profit, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates (MECA).

In a statement, Shapiro said that Johnson-Harrell turned herself in on Wednesday to law enforcement officials, and “is taking responsibility for her crimes, plans to plead guilty, and has agreed to resign from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives effective December 13th.”

“While Johnson-Harrell was lining her pockets with MECA funds, MECA’s residents were living in squalor,” Shapiro said. “When corruption erodes the trust that is built between governmental entities and citizens, no one wins. I’ve said time and time again as Attorney General that no one is above the law, no matter their position of power. And today is no different.” – READ MORE