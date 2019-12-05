Supreme Court Justice Harris? Biden Floats Possibilities For Senator In Higher Office

During a campaign event at Iowa State University, former Vice President Joe Biden expressed grief that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) had exited the Democratic presidential primary, but insisted that Harris has “unlimited” potential, and implied she may one day hold a higher office.

“A lot of good people trying to seek the nomination for president in the Democratic party, and I mean that sincerely,” Biden told supporters, according to CNN. “We lost a really good one, the senator from California. She’s capable of being president, or vice president or on the Supreme Court or attorney general.”

After the event, Biden told reporters that “of course” he would consider Harris as a running mate, and that “Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be,” according to CBS.

After the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Harris was floated as a potential successor, and the LA Times reported that there was speculation Harris “could be on President Obama’s short list of possible nominees.” – READ MORE