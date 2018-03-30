Rubio: Concern Over 2020 Census Question Is ‘Absurd Freak Out’

Rubio — who is the son of immigrant parents from Cuba — agreed with the agency’s decision to ask about citizenship in the census and tweeted on Wednesday, “Latest absurd freak out is over #census2020 citizenship question.”

He added, “In every nation citizenship matters, so shouldn’t we know how many we have? And districts apportioned based on # of people not here legally dilutes the political representation of citizens & legal residents.”

Latest absurd freak out is over #census2020 citizenship question. In every nation citizenship matters, so shouldn’t we know how many we have? And districts apportioned based on # of people not here legally dilutes the political representation of citizens & legal residents. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 28, 2018

Becerra filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the Trump administration’s inclusion of the question of citizenship. – READ MORE

