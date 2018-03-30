Apple’s CEO Had Very Harsh Words for Mark Zuckerberg

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t hold back Wednesday when speaking about the recent controversy over Facebook’s data privacy practices.

“What would I do (if I were Zuckerberg)? I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Cook told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Recode’s Kara Swisher for an interview that will air in full April 6.

Cook went on to suggest that while Facebook has allowed its users’ data to be harvested for a profit, Apple has instead chosen to focus on its customers and respect their right to privacy.

“The truth is we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer, if our customer was our product,” Cook said. “We’ve elected not to do that.”

“We care about the user experience. And we’re not going to traffic in your personal life. I think it’s an invasion of privacy,” he added, according to The Hill. “Privacy to us is a human right. It’s a civil liberty, and something that is unique to America.”

“This is like freedom of speech and freedom of the press,” Cook said. “Privacy is right up there with that for us.” – READ MORE

