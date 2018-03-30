Lawsuit: Largest Texas County Withholding Noncitizen Voting Records

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed a lawsuit Thursday against Harris County, Texas, for allegedly failing to disclose noncitizen registered voter records as required under federal law.

At issue in this case are allegations that Harris County has refused to allow PILF to inspect or be furnished with documents related to noncitizen registered voters discovered through local officials’ efforts or when these voters admitted to unlawful registration on their own. The county’s actions appear to violate inspection rights mandated under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), also known as the Motor Voter law.

“Harris County has previously admitted a problem with noncitizen registration and voting,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said in a prepared statement. “Election officials should be transparent. Our requests to inspect records will help educate lawmakers and the public alike on how noncitizens are gaining entry into the voting system; how long they remain; how they vote; and what we can do to fix the issue.”

Adams continued, “The question is not if—but how many noncitizens are participating? Harris County cannot expect to get away with avoiding its federal transparency responsibilities.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1