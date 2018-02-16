RUBIO Calls For Investigation into FBI’s Florida Shooter Disaster; Says FBI “Utterly Failed the Families of 17 Innocent Souls”

The FBI was warned at least twice about the maniac who killed 17 at a Florida school this week.

The latest warning was apparently just a month ago.

Yet agents did nothing to follow up on the warnings from concerned citizens.

Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday the FBI needs to be investigated for its chronic failures in this case.

Why just this case, Senator?

.@marcorubio calls for congressional investigations into the FBI failing to act on tip about Parkland shooter pic.twitter.com/CAgQL4BeLl — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 16, 2018

